GOP Kansas Senate map creates 2 districts with 2 incumbents

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are moving to redraw the boundaries of Kansas Senate districts so that a GOP and Democratic senator would face running against each other and the Redistricting Committee’s chair would be drawn into a GOP colleague’s district.

Republicans and Democrats have rival plans, though the GOP plan is more likely to pass, given Republicans’ Senate supermajority. The League of Women Voters also has a plan, and all three were posted online by Friday morning.

The Kansas Constitution requires lawmakers to redraw their districts to make them as equal in population every 10 years. Senators expect to vote on a mpa next week.

The GOP plan would put Redistricting Chair Rick Wilborn, a McPherson Republican, in a district with Sen. Michael Fagg, an El Dorado Republican.

While that suggests that Wilborn might not seek reelection in 2024, he said Friday that he and Fagg will “work all that out later.” Wilborn said he’s “right in the middle” of other senators with underpopulated districts.

The Republican plan also would put GOP Sen. Beverly Gossage, of Eudora, in a district with Democratic Sen. Tom Holland, of Baldwin City, setting up a potential 2024 race.

The Democratic plan has only one district with a pair of incumbents, Wilborn and Fagg. The League of Women Voters’ proposal would have three districts with a pair of GOP incumbents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.