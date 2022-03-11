Advertisement

Gage Park attractions to open for Spring Break

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sure signs of spring are coming to life in Gage Park.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train and carousel will open to the public on March 13, just in time for Spring Break. Both attractions will be open daily through the week and remain open on weekends through the remainder of the school year.

The two classic attractions will resume daily operation for the summer.

SCP+R said hours for both attractions are set at 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the last ride at 4:45 p.m with admission at $2.

Originally designed to last 20 years, SCP+R said the mini-train is entering its 55th year of operation while the old-fashioned carousel is over 100-years-old.

While the Gage Park mini-train and carousel are traditionally open for Spring Break, they will not be open on Saturday, March 12, as the temperature is forecast to be too cold for the train to run.

Parks and Rec. said the train will open Sunday, weather permitting, meaning it may open late as the temperature warms. It said the “feels like” temperature is required to be 40 degrees or above for the train to run.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announced the U.S. ban on oil imports from Russia amid the invasion...
KU professors calls Biden moves against Russia justified
Dion Jamal Green
Court rules man who killed pregnant Junction City woman to stay behind bars
Charles Beck Jr.
KDOC reports death of 48-year-old man serving murder sentence
FILE - Kauffman Stadium
Royals update schedule following end of MLB lockout