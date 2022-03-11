Gage Park attractions to open for Spring Break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sure signs of spring are coming to life in Gage Park.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train and carousel will open to the public on March 13, just in time for Spring Break. Both attractions will be open daily through the week and remain open on weekends through the remainder of the school year.

The two classic attractions will resume daily operation for the summer.

SCP+R said hours for both attractions are set at 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the last ride at 4:45 p.m with admission at $2.

Originally designed to last 20 years, SCP+R said the mini-train is entering its 55th year of operation while the old-fashioned carousel is over 100-years-old.

While the Gage Park mini-train and carousel are traditionally open for Spring Break, they will not be open on Saturday, March 12, as the temperature is forecast to be too cold for the train to run.

Parks and Rec. said the train will open Sunday, weather permitting, meaning it may open late as the temperature warms. It said the “feels like” temperature is required to be 40 degrees or above for the train to run.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.