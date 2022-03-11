Friday forecast: Staying unseasonably cool today and tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Use caution on the roads this morning from yesterday’s snowfall and bundle up as well. Unseasonably cold temperatures continue today and tomorrow.

The biggest uncertainty is how much sun will there be today with models having different opinions on cloud cover. Have the sunglasses handy in case there is sun today for your area but don’t be surprised if clouds stick around most if not the entire day. Cloud cover and snowpack are making the temperature forecast somewhat tricky but generally speaking it’ll be unseasonably cold today and tomorrow but at least more seasonal temperatures by Sunday both in the morning and afternoon.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds possible early otherwise generally mostly clear. Lows in the single digits to low teens. Winds N around 5 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits both above and below zero, as cold as around -5.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds W/S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s (how the snowpack will affect temperatures is unknown by Sunday). Winds SW/S 10-20 mph.

While a few weak cold fronts pushing through at times next week, none are going to be bringing a drastic change in temperatures. Just some possible clouds from time to time. Some models are indicating some light rain late Monday into Monday night however the chance is very low so will keep it dry for now. The better chance of precipitation is expected by the end of the week, however model differences in temperatures lead to low confidence on precipitation type (if there’s precipitation to begin with) and when we will have precipitation.

Taking Action:

Continue to use caution on the roads today especially this morning and again tonight as temperatures should get above freezing with re-freezing of any snowmelt this will create icy conditions in some areas.

Cold temperatures linger through Saturday before more seasonal temperatures return by Sunday. Heat your home in a safe manner including the use of a space heater. Keep it away from anything that could create a fire by knocking it over or flammable material nearby like curtains, carpet, pets, kids.

Daylight saving time begins this weekend: You lose an hour of sleep Saturday night by changing your clocks forward by one hour. It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.



