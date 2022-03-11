Advertisement

Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop

From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested after an Osage Co. deputy found illegal drugs during a Thursday night traffic stop.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle at 341st and US Highway 75 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy found illegal drugs.

Four people were arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail as a result of the stop:

  • Kevin D. Spunaugle, 56, of Lebo - possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.
  • Linda S. Spunaugle, 51, of Lebo - possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Melissa L. Buckner, 46, of Humboldt - possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of a depressant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp.
  • Wilson E. Bachert Jr., 41, of Humboldt - possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

