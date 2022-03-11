Advertisement

Family of man shot by Kansas City police sues for $10M

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Black man who was shot and killed by a white Kansas City police officer in 2020 is suing the officer and the Board of Police Commissioners for at least $10 million.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday by Donnie Sanders’ family accuses the officer, Blayne Newton, of using excessive force when he shot Sanders on March 12, 2020. It also accuses the board, which oversees the Kansas City Police Department, of not properly training or disciplining officers in the use of deadly force, The Kansas City Star reported.

Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police, said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Sanders’ death is one of the prominent cases in Kansas City involving Black people cited by civil rights activists when pushing for changes to the Police Department.

Newton shot Sanders, 47, three times after he followed Sanders’ vehicle into an alley. Sanders parked the vehicle and ran, with Newton chasing him, police have said.

Police dashcam video records Newton yelling commands at Sanders to stop and show his hands but the video does not capture the shooting. Kansas City police were not wearing body cameras at the time but have since begun doing so.

Newton told investigators he believed he saw a gun in Sanders’ hand. No weapon was found; investigators said Sanders had only a cellphone in his jacket pocket.

Two witnesses reported they saw Newton walking backward while yelling commands as Sanders approached with his arm extended.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, citing an investigation by Kansas City police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, determined last year that the witnesses’ statements collaborated Newton’s account that he shot Sanders because he was afraid for his life.

Newton was not charged and returned to work as a patrol officer.

He underwent another review after witnesses said he put his knee on the back of a Black woman who was on the ground during an arrest — another case that sparked protests.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case
Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides...
Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding
From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness

Latest News

Cars line the Judicial Center on Saturday, March 12, 2022 to get their personal documents...
Topekans get shredded to protect their identities
FILE
Congress sends over $11.5 million to Kansas law enforcement agencies
FILE - In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock...
Republican Sens. propose ban on Venezuelan, Iranian oil following Russian ban
Lawrence Police look to identify this man in relation to criminal damage to a vehicle in...
Lawrence police attempt to identify man in relation to criminal damage case
KPZ State Semifinals (B): SE Saline 52, Royal Valley 60
KPZ State Semifinals (B): SE Saline 52, Royal Valley 60