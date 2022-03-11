Driver flees vehicle after crash with train in Mulvane

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - Mulvane Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a train early Friday morning.

The department said firefighters were on the scene of a hotel fire alarm when they received a report of the accident. The hotel alarm was set off by a steamy shower.

Units quickly located the vehicle, but the driver had apparently taken off. Firefighters followed the footprints in the snow for several miles until they stopped and apparently got into a vehicle, said the department.

Mulvane Fire Rescue said wind chills were in the teens with snow and blowing snow.

