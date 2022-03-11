De Soto businessman to repay $215k for defrauding IRS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A De Soto businessman has been ordered to probation and to pay restitution after he was convicted of a conspiracy against the IRS.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal judge ordered a businessman from the Sunflower State to pay about $215,000 in restitution as he serves one year of probation for failing to pay overall payroll tax collections to the Internal Revenue Service.

In 2018, the Office said Charlie James, 43, of De Soto, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS.

Court documents indicate James was the co-owner of KC United LLC, which operated several subsidiary infrastructures and utility contractor companies.

In April 2011, the Court said three of the subsidiaries filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in District Court. Under the terms of bankruptcy, James was required to continue to withhold payroll taxes from employees and then forward the funds to the IRS.

Instead, court records show from the time of the bankruptcy filing through April 2012, James took part in a conspiracy in which $214,305 was not paid to the IRS.

“When dishonest business owners conspire with others to carry out schemes to defraud the United States, all taxpayers pay the price,” said Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation. “Charlie James went to great extremes to hide assets from the IRS, and that behavior brought him to the attention of IRS Criminal Investigation special agents and the Department of Justice. We have a duty to protect the integrity of the nation’s tax laws and will take aggressive actions to do so.”

The Office said the IRS Criminal Investigation Division investigated the case while Assistant U.S. Attorney Jabari Wamble prosecuted it.

