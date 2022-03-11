Advertisement

Brock pleads guilty in 2021 murder of Shakeita Young

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of killing a Topeka woman was convicted of her murder on Friday in Shawnee Co. District Court.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Kajun D. Brock was convicted on Friday, March 11, for the 2021 homicide of Shakeita Young.

On May 29, Kagay said officers were called to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. E. with reports of a female who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officials found Young had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, Brock was identified as the suspect and was found and arrested on June 2, 2021, with the help of U.S. Marshals.

On Friday, Kagay said Brock pleaded guilty to the murder in the second degree. He remains in custody with a revoked bond.

Brock was originally charged with first-degree murder, but charges were lessened over the course of the trial.

Kagay said his office will seek a sentence of over 51 years for the case, which has been set for sentencing at 2:30 p.m. on April 19.

Kagay commended the Topeka Police Department for the investigation into the case, the community members who supported the investigation and Deputy DA Roger Luedke who prosecuted the case.

