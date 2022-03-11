Court rules man who killed pregnant Junction City woman to stay behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of the murder of a Junction City woman and her unborn baby will stay behind bars.

In the matter of Appeal No. 123,419: State of Kansas v. Dion Jamal Green, the Kansas Supreme Court says Green pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree murder and was sentenced to consecutive life sentences with a mandatory minimum of 25 years for each before becoming eligible for parole.

On appeal, the Court said Green challenged the procedures the Geary Co. District Court used to impose the sentences.

Writing for a unanimous Court, Justice Eric Rosen said he affirmed the sentence.

The Court said it found competent evidence that supported the district court’s references to Green having committed the murders in the hope of getting paid.

The Court also said it found no mistakes were made in the district court’s decision to not continue sentencing to allow Green’s mother to speak in person on his behalf.

In fact, the Court said it was Green who proposed to allow a video transmission to substitute for live testimony and he did not challenge the quality o the video transmission at the time of sentencing.

Green was sentenced in 2020 for the 2018 Christmas murder of Jenna Schafer and her baby in Junction City.

