Clay Center man sentenced to 9+ years for child sex crimes

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man will spend 9 years in prison for child sex crimes committed over a span of six months in 2018.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Thursday, March 10, a Clay Center man was sentenced to over 9 years in prison for child sex crimes he committed between April and November 2018.

Schmidt said Jonathan Moore, 29, was sentenced in Clay Co. District Court by Judge John Bosch for one count of criminal sodomy, one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Bosch sentenced Moore told 109 months in prison - just over 9 years.

The AG said Moore pleaded no contest to the crimes on Jan. 10.

The case was investigated by a litany of agencies, including the Clay Center Police Department, Marysville Police Department, Topeka Police Department, Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

