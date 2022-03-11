Advertisement

Clay Center man sentenced to 9+ years for child sex crimes

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man will spend 9 years in prison for child sex crimes committed over a span of six months in 2018.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Thursday, March 10, a Clay Center man was sentenced to over 9 years in prison for child sex crimes he committed between April and November 2018.

Schmidt said Jonathan Moore, 29, was sentenced in Clay Co. District Court by Judge John Bosch for one count of criminal sodomy, one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Bosch sentenced Moore told 109 months in prison - just over 9 years.

The AG said Moore pleaded no contest to the crimes on Jan. 10.

The case was investigated by a litany of agencies, including the Clay Center Police Department, Marysville Police Department, Topeka Police Department, Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding
FILE
De Soto businessman to repay $215k for defrauding IRS
Flood waters nearly top this bridge
React the right way next time flood waters rise
University Christian Church on Thursday reported the theft of a catalytic converter from one of...
Manhattan church reports theft of catalytic converter from van