CDC update puts most of Kansas at low COVID-19 community levels, Stormont closing drive-thru testing site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CDC’s latest COVID-19 community level map puts most of Kansas in the ‘green’ for low levels.

The map released Thursday night puts only seven Kansas counties in the ‘high’ zone - Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Ottawa, Saline, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Greenwood.

The new ratings put greater weight on what’s happening at hospitals. Topeka’s two major facilities are seeing numbers at lows they haven’t had in a while. Stormont Vail had 11 COVID-positive inpatients Thursday, and only three employees on COVID leave. The hospital had 84 COVID-positive inpatients on January 21. The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus had two COVID-positive inpatients Thursday - down from 40 February 1 - and no employees isolating.

With COVID activity declining, Stormont announced Friday, March 11, will be the last day for its drive-thru testing clinic. It opened in their surgery center parking garage early in the pandemic.

Patients with symptoms can get tested at Express Care locations or call their primary care provider. KDHE also continues offering community testing sites. You can find testing and vaccination sites near you by checking here.

