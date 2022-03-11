Advertisement

CDC update puts most of Kansas at low COVID-19 community levels, Stormont closing drive-thru testing site

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels Map for Kansas March 10, 2022.
CDC COVID-19 Community Levels Map for Kansas March 10, 2022.(CDC.gov)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CDC’s latest COVID-19 community level map puts most of Kansas in the ‘green’ for low levels.

The map released Thursday night puts only seven Kansas counties in the ‘high’ zone - Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Ottawa, Saline, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Greenwood.

The new ratings put greater weight on what’s happening at hospitals. Topeka’s two major facilities are seeing numbers at lows they haven’t had in a while. Stormont Vail had 11 COVID-positive inpatients Thursday, and only three employees on COVID leave. The hospital had 84 COVID-positive inpatients on January 21. The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus had two COVID-positive inpatients Thursday - down from 40 February 1 - and no employees isolating.

With COVID activity declining, Stormont announced Friday, March 11, will be the last day for its drive-thru testing clinic. It opened in their surgery center parking garage early in the pandemic.

Patients with symptoms can get tested at Express Care locations or call their primary care provider. KDHE also continues offering community testing sites. You can find testing and vaccination sites near you by checking here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Additional snowfall 11am to tonight
Thursday forecast: Snow winds down this afternoon
Colton Grant Miller
Topeka man behind bars after alleged attempt to run over business owners in theft case
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation

Latest News

IX AT 50: Scholarship honors K-State Rowing’s pioneer
IX AT 50: Scholarship honors K-State Rowing’s pioneer
Nutrition is important in recovering from illness and disease, especially cancer.
Nutrition important in cancer recovery, but also can be challenging
Nutrition is important in recovering from illness and disease, especially cancer.
Nutrition important when fighting cancer
KDOT set to shut down parts of Highway 75 Tuesday for maintenance.
KDOT updates crew status for Thursday night into Friday morning
Junior Achievement Topeka Business Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted
Junior Achievement Topeka Business Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted