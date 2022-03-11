California man injured after car rear-ends KDOT snowplow near Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when the car he was driving rear-ended a Kansas Department of Transportation plow truck on Interstate 70 in Saline County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:05 a.m. Thursday on I-70 about six miles east of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Honda car was traveling west on I-70 when it rear-ended a 2007 International snowplow truck.

The driver of the Honda, Jonathan Ho Siuhang, 40, of Arcadia, Calif., was taken to Salina Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Ho Siuhang was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the snowplow, Derek Jon Buss, 41, of Abilene, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Buss was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.