Bruce Weber reflects on K-State career after resigning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - ”I’m here to announce that I will not be returning to Kansas State.” Bruce Weber, former Kansas State head basketball coach, said.

After a decade leading the ‘Cats, K-State head coach Bruce Weber announced he will resign.

“It’s been an unbelievable pleasure to be the coach at Kansas State.” Weber said.

Weber leaves as the third winningest coach in program history. His career highlighted by two Big 12 Title banners and an Elite 8 appearance.

“I truly love K-State,” Weber said. “I’m really proud of what we’ve done in accomplished here. And I still want K state to be successful.”

A collection of K-State voices came to celebrate Weber’s career.

All-Big 12 First team guard Nijel Pack said simply “I love you Coach Weber.”

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack tweets in support of former Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Nijel Pack Twitter/@NijelPack24)

Former star forward Dean Wade thanked Weber for letting a small town kid live out his dream.

Former Kansas State forward Dean Wade tweeted in support of former Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Dean Wade Twitter/@deanwade3232)

Even football legend Tyler Lockett said Coach Weber “Will be missed.”

Former Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett tweeted in support of former Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Tyler Lockett Twitter/@TDLockett12)

“I can’t tell you how many text messages from coaches, from players, from former players,” Weber said. “It makes me feel good. Hopefully I’ve impacted people and helped them with their lives so that now they can help others.”

In his parting words, Weber criticized the “negativity” from K-State fans.

“It’s really, really sad to me,” Weber said. “This is the only school that I’ve been associated with, that I am afraid to give our recruits and have them connected with our social media, because what they will hear and see, I know other coaches in our department feel the same way.”

“Hopefully that can change maybe with the new coach and everybody can be positive about K-State and K-State Athletics.”

Weber went on to say that whoever comes next will have to work hard to build a top tier program.

“It’s not easy to recruit to. It’s hard to get to,” Weber said. “We don’t have a great recruiting base. It’s a hard job. But, it’s a great job and we’ve always said once we’ve got guys here, we’ve always had a chance to get them.”

The now former head coach leaves behind the Little Apple.

“I hope I can always come back to Manhattan and enjoy Man-happiness and the people that are part of it.” Weber said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.