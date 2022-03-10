Advertisement

Winter Weather Resource Page

Winter Storm Resources
Winter Storm Resources(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Updated: 5 hours ago
Current Road Conditions
KanDrive
Topeka Live Snow Treatment Map
City of Topeka street maintenance crews were conducting a winter operations “dry run" Thursday...
Manhattan Snow & Ice Maintenance Map
Upload Your Weather Photos
Having fun in the snow
Current Radar
WIBW Interactive Radar Graphic
Evergy Outage Map
Evergy Outage map shows a large portion of SE Topeka without power Wednesday morning.
Current Closings
Closings and Delays

Phase III Accident Reporting by Agency

AgencyCurrently in Walk-in Accident Reporting?
Topeka Police Dept.No
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s OfficeNo
Riley Co. Police Dept.
Junction City Police Dept.No
Geary Co. Sheriff’s Department
Emporia Police Dept.No
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s OfficeNo

While specific rules differ by agency, during Phase III reporting law enforcement will respond and investigate only those accidents listed below:

  • Injury, possible injury or death to any person.
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol.
  • Incidents of hit and run.
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved.
  • Any hazardous material situation.
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion.
  • And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

All other accidents should be referred to the agency’s front desk during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

Road Treatment Plans
City of Topeka
City of Emporia
FWNBC weather snow plow
City of Manhattan
&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)

