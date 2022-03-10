Advertisement

Winter weather blamed for Oakland Expressway rollover

One person was taken to the hospital following a accident along K-4 near Seward.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Slick driving conditions are being blamed for a wreck on the Oakland Expressway Thursday morning.

The accident happened in the 11 a.m. hour on K-4 near Seward.

Officials tell 13 NEWS that a van was traveling south when it lost control, crossed the center line and hit a north-facing vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.

The crash caused the van to roll down the embankment before coming to rest on its top.

Officials say the driver of the van was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

One person was sitting in the parked car when the accident happened, and officials say they were not seriously injured.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

