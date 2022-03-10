Wednesday’s Child - Ladannien

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to buckle up with this week’s Wednesday’s Child.

13-year-old Ladannien hit the track with Lori Hutchinson as the pair discussed driving, sports, and school. Most importantly, Ladannien spoke on kind of forever family that could help him navigate his future.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

