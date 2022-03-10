Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Ladannien

Wednesday's Child - Ladannien
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to buckle up with this week’s Wednesday’s Child.

13-year-old Ladannien hit the track with Lori Hutchinson as the pair discussed driving, sports, and school. Most importantly, Ladannien spoke on kind of forever family that could help him navigate his future.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast for March 10
Winter Storm Warning begins tonight
Colton Grant Miller
Topeka man behind bars after alleged attempt to run over business owners in theft case
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas AG files motions in Wyandotte Co. to dismiss challenges of redistricting map
Authorities working to identify body found in Jefferson County
Manhattan Fire crews battle a completely involved house fire early Wed. morning on Farmingdale...
Fire in Manhattan fully engulfs two-story home

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Ladannien
The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis opened a new urgent care in east Topeka...
New Urgent Care opens near Lake Shawnee in east Topeka
Clayton, 13 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Clayton
Wednesday's Child - Clayton