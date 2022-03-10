TPD enters walk-in accident reporting phase
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has issued the walk-in accident reporting phase for Topeka, due to inclement weather.
During the walk-in accident reporting phase, TPD will only respond and investigate accidents listed below:
-Injury, possible injury or death to any person
-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
-Hit-and-run incidents
-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
-Any hazardous material situation
-When the accident results in major traffic congestion
-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
