TPD enters walk-in accident reporting phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has issued the walk-in accident reporting phase for Topeka, due to inclement weather.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, TPD will only respond and investigate accidents listed below:

-Injury, possible injury or death to any person

-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

-Hit-and-run incidents

-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

-Any hazardous material situation

-When the accident results in major traffic congestion

-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

