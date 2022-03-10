Advertisement

TPD enters walk-in accident reporting phase

The Topeka Police Department has issued the walk-in accident reporting phase for Topeka, due to...
The Topeka Police Department has issued the walk-in accident reporting phase for Topeka, due to inclement weather.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has issued the walk-in accident reporting phase for Topeka, due to inclement weather.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, TPD will only respond and investigate accidents listed below:

-Injury, possible injury or death to any person

-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

-Hit-and-run incidents

-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

-Any hazardous material situation

-When the accident results in major traffic congestion

-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast for March 10
Winter Storm Warning begins tonight
Colton Grant Miller
Topeka man behind bars after alleged attempt to run over business owners in theft case
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas AG files motions in Wyandotte Co. to dismiss challenges of redistricting map
Authorities working to identify body found in Jefferson County
Manhattan Fire crews battle a completely involved house fire early Wed. morning on Farmingdale...
Fire in Manhattan fully engulfs two-story home

Latest News

Snow in Northeast Kansas
Winter Weather Photo Gallery
Winter Storm Resources
Winter Weather Resource Page
Ladannien, 13 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Ladannien
Wednesday's Child - Ladannien