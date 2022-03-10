Topekans stock up on groceries as winter storm approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the winter storm on the way, many Topekans rushed out to area grocery stores to stock up on groceries, but they may have not been able to get everything on their list.

At Seabrook Apple Market, many shelves were left empty after Wednesday’s increase of customers but the shelves for some products have been that way for weeks.

“I’m stocking up a little bit because I am anticipating that I may be inside tomorrow for a couple of days so I’m just stocking up on some basics,” said Jay Henderson, a customer at Seabrook Apple Market.

With a winter storm expected to sweep across Northeast Kansas, Topekans are gathering the essentials.

Henderson was able to get everything on his list, but the same can’t be said for others.

Like many grocery stores across the nation, apple market is finding it difficult to keep their shelves fully stocked.

“Right now what kind of burdens my heart is our cat food, we’ve been having an issue with our cat food and the dog food,” said Supervisor, Jarvis Clark. “Everything from saltine crackers, simple staple stuff like that, chips, pretzels, everything like that on that end of the stream.”

Clark says the store has been seeing these shortages since the beginning of the year if not longer.

“We like to remind the customers that we’re ordering this stuff every week and we’re trying to get it in first chance we get,” said Clark. “It gets kind of irritating sometimes when you’re experiencing something that you’re craving and its not there, but everybody is working through it we all know the struggle.”

