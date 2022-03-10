Advertisement

Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated

Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alleged offender who was previously booked for child sex crimes is back behind bars after allegedly violating conditions of his bond.

Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections records indicate Cole Harrington, 42, of Topeka, was booked into jail on Wednesday night, March 9.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS an initial bond of $250,000 was set by the court and the defense later filed a motion to reduce the bond to $50,000.

Meanwhile, the prosecution objected, Kagay said his team argued the bond should be left at $250,000. However, the court granted the request to reduce the bond.

The next day, Kagay said Harrington had posted bond.

Now that Harrington has been booked back into jail after posting the initial $50,000, Kagay said the allegation is now that he violated the conditions of his bond.

Harrington was arrested and Kagay said his team plans to ask the Court to revoke his bond.

Booking records show Harrington was originally booked for sexual exploitation of a child - possession of media of a child under 18; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into a human body; and sexual exploitation of a child under 18 but older than 14.

Harrington was originally arrested in September 2021 on 17 counts of child sex crimes as well as possession of methamphetamine.

In December 2020, Kagay said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was given a tip about a person who engaged in the online storage of child pornography. The resulting investigation led officials to serve a warrant at Harrington’s residence, as well as for his electronic devices and online accounts.

In 2017, Harrington was named as one of two Champions of Character by Safe Streets for fighting a Topeka fire until crews arrived.

