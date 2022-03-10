Thursday forecast: A snowy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow is likely throughout the morning before winding down from west to east this afternoon. Then another wave is possible mainly south of I-70 tonight. Generally speaking most spots will be in the 2-7″ range.

Based on radar trends overnight and latest models, confidence still remains high the higher snowfall totals will be along and north of I-70 due to the higher snowfall rates from overnight and expected to continue into the morning. Yes snow may last longer south of I-70 because of a second round tonight but snowfall rates aren’t expected to be as heavy.

Confidence is fairly high of this forecast snowfall totals however keep checking back throughout the day for possible updates and changes (WIBW)

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 32 (WIBW)

Today: Snow likely this morning, ending from west to east this afternoon. Most spots will likely be dry by 4pm. Highs in the mid-upper 20s. Winds NE 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Chance of snow mainly south of I-70. There remains uncertainty on how far north the snow will get. Won’t be as heavy so expect an additional Trace-1″ with isolated 2″ possible. Lows in the mid-upper teens. Winds N/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds late however most of the day will be cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds W/N 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

With clouds clearing out Friday evening leading to mostly clear skies and winds diminishing, the fresh layer of snow will help lead to a frigid night with lows in the single digits and wind chills that could be as cold as -5.

Saturday remains cold but sunny with highs in the mid-upper 30s (low 40s possible in a few spots) with a much warmer Sunday. Morning temperatures will be more in the upper 20s-low 30s so not much of a cool down from Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s and south winds gusting around 25 mph.

Despite a weak cold front shifting winds to the north by Monday afternoon, highs will be similar to Sunday due to the much warmer start Monday morning. Then the question will be how warm will it get the rest of the week. There are indications it may be warmer than the 8 day indicates so this will be fine-tuned in the coming days. The next chance of precipitation after today’s snow will be late next work week with uncertainty on timing but should be rain no matter when it is.

Taking Action:

If you don’t have to be on the roads today, don’t….stay home. Roads will likely be hazardous through at least tonight with some roads still hazardous tomorrow morning. This could lead to several school closed again tomorrow so make sure you check the closings list. Cold temperatures linger through Saturday before more seasonal temperatures return by Sunday. Heat your home in a safe manner including the use of a space heater. Keep it away from anything that could create a fire by knocking it over or flammable material nearby like curtains, carpet, pets or kids.

