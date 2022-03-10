Students energized about wind energy compete in regional KidWind Challenge in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from six northeast Kansas schools tested their knowledge and skills of building wind turbines. One of six regional Kansas KidWind Challenges was held at K-State on Tuesday.

Fourteen teams of students tested the energy output of wind turbines they made, along with presenting their project to a team of judges.

This hands-on opportunity allowed students to experiment with wind turbines and create unique designs while doing performance testing prior to the challenge.

Students were also quizzed on their knowledge of wind energy and completed an instant challenge, testing their teamwork and critical thinking skills.

“Students today really have a hard time problem solving and working through challenges and persevering and that’s kind of our goal.” Susan B. Anthony Middle School Science Teacher, Josh Runyan says.

“They’re learning working together, social skills, working in a group. They had to follow directions, so that’s like a life skill, that they can use.” Onaga Grade School 5th Grade Teacher, Hannah Kolterman says.

Schools competing in Manhattan’s competition included Beloit Junior/Senior High, Chase County Junior High School, Susan B. Anthony Middle School, Onaga Elementary School, Nemaha Central High School, and Minneapolis High School.

The top two teams move on to the State KidWind Challenge in Topeka on April 2, 2022.

The winners of the 4th to 8th grade division were Gerald la Turbine from Beloit Jr/Sr High School and KO CO Windfighters from Nemaha Central. Winners of the High School division were the Windstars from Nemaha Central and the Minneapolis High School team.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.