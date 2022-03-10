Steps you can take to protect your things from hail and wind damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hail can damage just about anything, so your best defense is to cover as much as you can before it hits.

Chad Omitt is the Warning Coordination meteorologist for the Topeka branch of the National Weather Service and says to prepare the best you can. “There is only so much we can do to mitigate the damage from hail to our stuff, our property, our homes,” says Omitt. “But there are some things you can do. Certainly you can move your car into the garage and thereis certain things that I want to know before they get tomy location and large hail is certainly one of them. So I want to have enough time to get my car in the garage, secure any items I might have around my property and get inside, stay away from windows.”

Hail becomes much more destructive though when it’s given a nice thrust from thunderstorm winds.

“One of the things we saw last December, oddly enough, with the severe weather then, was the combination of hail and wind will break windows,” says Omitt, “so when it comes to severe thunderstorm warnings, we don’t want to underestimate the threat, the risk associated with large hail and damaging winds because those two together can certainly break windows.”

We see our fair share of large hail and damaging winds, but it’s important to know how large and how strong and to react to ahead of the storm.

”So it’s something we don’t want people to get too complacent with. I think when we talk about severe weather, severe thunderstorm warnings don’t get the attention that tornado warnings do and yet they produce most of the property damage in Kansas.”

The biggest concerns with wind though is what it can throw in your direction.

“Wind of 65, 75 miles per hour, well it’s the debris that can get picked up and thrown into structures that does the most damage,” says Omitt. “Anything you may have in your yard could be picked up and blown into your home and produce damage and so if you have the time and ability if you know something is coming, go out and secure some of those loose objects so they don’t turn into projectiles.”

