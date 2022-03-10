Snow making streets slippery on Thursday morning in Topeka
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Streets and roads in the Topeka vicinity were slippery Thursday morning as snow fell across the area.
Most streets remained snow-packed, despite crews working to treat the roadways.
No serious crashes had been reported in the Topeka area as of 6 a.m. Thursday.
Many schools and offices already were closed in anticipation of Thursday’s snow.
