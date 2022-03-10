Seaman Board moves forward in Supt. search

Advertisement

The Seaman District School Board Wednesday night went over a day's worth of focus group results on what the community wants to see in a new superintendent.(WIBW)
Published: Mar. 9, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman District School Board Wednesday night went over a day’s worth of focus group results on what the community wants to see in a new superintendent.

The board boiled those findings down into what they value in a candidate, which will be weighed against applicants reviewed by the Kansas Association of School Boards. Whoever the candidate, the board feels it is important to keep moving forward.

“Our school district needs to continue to thrive,” Board Vice President Frank Henderson, Jr., said. “I think everyone’s really proud of our district, but we need to keep moving forward.”

The board will hold an executive session March 17 to select finalists for interviews the following week. The new superintendent will start July 1.

Current Supt. Stephen Noble plans to retire at the end of the school year.

