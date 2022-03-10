RCPD searches for missing 17-year-old female

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are looking for Yasmin, a 17-year-old missing from Manhattan.

Officials said Yasmin was last seen in the 400 block of Laramie around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

Officers described Yasmin as 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with brown eyes. She also has a hoop-style nose ring in her left nostril.

RCPD said Yasmin was last seen wearing a red jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans with a tear on the right thigh and white Fila shoes.

Anyone with information about Yasmin’s whereabouts should call RCPD at 785-565-4183.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.