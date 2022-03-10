One person suffers burn injuries in Wednesday night fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in critical condition after suffering serious burn injuries during a Wednesday night fire.

The Topeka Fire Department said a 911 call around 9 p.m. alerted them to a victim with life-threatening burn injuries in the 3100 block of SE 6th Ave. That person was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

About 30 minutes later, Topeka Police officers were investigating and found the source of the fire in a vacant building at 3110 SE 6th Ave.

Topeka firefighters responded and put the small blaze out. They said the buildings flooring was only minorly damaged in the fire, with an estimated loss of about $100.

A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be incendiary and likely associated with a warming fire.

The Topeka Fire Department and Topeka Police Department continue investigating the blaze.

