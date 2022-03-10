No injuries reported after tanker hauling tons of carbon slides off snow-packed Carlson Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a tanker hauling tons of carbon slid off snow-packed Carlson Rd. on Thursday morning.

Shawnee Co. Fire District 4 says units responded to an accident on Thursday morning, March 10, near SW Carlson Rd. and I-70. The incident involved a semi-tractor-trailer loaded with non-hazardous material.

The accident apparently happened when the driver slid off of the snow-packed road.

Reports indicate the driver was hauling about 40,000 pounds of carbon in the tanker.

Crews said no injures were reported.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.