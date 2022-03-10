No injuries reported after tanker hauling tons of carbon slides off snow-packed Carlson Rd.
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a tanker hauling tons of carbon slid off snow-packed Carlson Rd. on Thursday morning.
Shawnee Co. Fire District 4 says units responded to an accident on Thursday morning, March 10, near SW Carlson Rd. and I-70. The incident involved a semi-tractor-trailer loaded with non-hazardous material.
The accident apparently happened when the driver slid off of the snow-packed road.
Reports indicate the driver was hauling about 40,000 pounds of carbon in the tanker.
Crews said no injures were reported.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.