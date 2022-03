EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman boys basketball team pulled off a stunner at the 5A boys quarterfinals in Emporia.

The eighth-seeded Vikings upset top-seed Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, 54-43.

Seaman advances to face Maize in Friday’s 2pm semi-final game. Maize defeated Highland Park in their Wednesday contest.

