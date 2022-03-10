KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol responded Thursday morning to a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Saline County.

Dispatch said it was an injury accident. In a social media update, a Trooper with KHP said the KDOT driver was OK but someone in the other vehicle was being transported to the hospital. Traffic west of Niles Road in Saline County was down to one-lane while crews worked the scene.

We will provide further details as they become available.

Captain Walker has responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash involving a Kdot truck. I-70 westbound, slightly west of Niles road is down to one lane. (saline county) ⚠️Use Caution ⚠️ #KSwx ❄️ Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Thursday, March 10, 2022

