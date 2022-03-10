KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol responded Thursday morning to a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Saline County.
Dispatch said it was an injury accident. In a social media update, a Trooper with KHP said the KDOT driver was OK but someone in the other vehicle was being transported to the hospital. Traffic west of Niles Road in Saline County was down to one-lane while crews worked the scene.
We will provide further details as they become available.
