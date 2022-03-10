Kansas man behind bars after alleged terrorism prompting shutdown of courthouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man is behind bars after alleged terrorism which prompted a shutdown of the Linn Co. Courthouse.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it helped the Linn Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Pleasonton man on Wednesday night for terrorism and criminal threat.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, KBI said Albert C. Hinds, 67, of Pleasonton, was arrested at the Food Fair Super Market in Mound City.

In December 2021, Hinds allegedly made threats toward banking personnel and law enforcement officials which prompted a temporary shutdown of the Linn Co. Courthouse.

Hinds was booked into the Linn Co. Jail and transferred to the Bourbon Co. Jail.

KBI said the Linn Co. Rural Fire Department also helped during the arrest.

