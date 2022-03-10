Kansas congressional leaders call on President to help lower rising prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two of Kansas’s congressional leaders voted to ban Russian oil, they called on President Joe Biden to help lower rising prices.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says on Wednesday night, March 9, he voted to pass House Resolution 6968, the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act.

“Last night, I voted yes on the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act—a bill to ban American purchases of Russian oil,” LaTurner said.

“Although this bill isn’t as strong as it should be, it’s vital that American consumers are not indirectly funding Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attacks on innocent Ukrainians,” he continued. “President Biden’s war on America’s energy industry has kept our nation dependent on Russian oil and put our national security at risk. As gas prices reach the highest level in American history, the Biden Administration must immediately reverse course and unleash American energy production to help bring down costs for hard-working Kansans.”

On Thursday, U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says Russia continues its unjustified invasion of Ukraine and has destabilized the global energy market. Therefore, she has called on President Joe Biden to take immediate action to lower gas prices at home.

Davids has proposed that Biden temporarily suspend the federal gas tax through the end of 2022.

After she also voted for bipartisan sanctions against Russian oil, Davids said she urged the President to protect Americans from uncertainty and rising prices during these extraordinary circumstances.

“Here at home, folks are already feeling the effects of this uncertainty, mainly in the form of rising prices at the gas pump,” Davids said. “This comes as hardworking Kansans are also dealing with increased prices on groceries and medicine, further squeezing what was already a tight budget for many families.”

“I ask you to consider executive actions that would provide any immediate relief to these rising energy prices,” she continued. “Two immediate options include additional, and greater, releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and enacting a holiday on the federal fuel tax through the end of the year. We should also continue to negotiate with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to mitigate barriers to meeting – and increasing – their production quotas, while we maintain our own significant domestic energy production.”

Davids also said she called for a renewed commitment to long-term energy and inflation solutions. She said she urged the President to protect Kansans from being used for leverage by dictators in the future through investing in renewable and alternative fuels.

“This will help promote American energy independence, establish global leadership, and create good, union jobs here at home, including those in the Kansas wind sector,” Davids wrote.

Following her calls to action on rising gas prices in the fall of 2021, Davids said Biden released 500 million barrels of oil from the Strategic National Reserve.

The Congresswoman said she remains focused on concrete solutions to lower costs for Kansans and connect families with immediate relief. She said she introduced legislation to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of 2022, which would save Kansans 18 cents per gallon.

Davids said she also launched a new resource guide on her website and continues to focus on long-term solutions through fixing supply chain issues that contribute to inflation.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.