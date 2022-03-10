K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State is on the hunt for a new head men’s basketball coach after Bruce Weber announced his resignation on Thursday.

Kansas State University says head men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber officially announced he has resigned from his position at the school on Thursday, March 10.

“Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade,” said Director of Athletics Gene Taylor. “With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction. His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today’s game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in.”

In 10 seasons as head coach, K-State said Weber gathered a 184-147 overall record, including an 82-98 mark in Big 12 play with five trips to the NCAA Tournament and a charge of the Big 12 regular-season title in 2013 and 2019.

K-State said Weber’s 2018 team even made the school’s first trip to the Elite Eight in 8 years. His 184 wins are the third-most by a head coach in school history, trailing Hall of Famers Jack Hartman and Fred “Tex” Winter.

According to the University, Weber is the fourth coach to take the school to at least five NCAA Tournaments in a tenure. He was named the 2013 Big 12 Coach of the Year after he guided the Wildcats to a 27-8 overall record and their first-ever Big 12 regular-season championship

K-State said Weber was named its 24th head coach on March 21, 2012 He has compiled a 497-302 overall record in 24 seasons as a head coach, including stints at Southern Illinois and Illinois. His teams have participated in postseason play 15 times, including 13 NCAA Tournaments.

The University said Weber has won 15 NCAA Tournament games, including trips to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. He played in the NCAA Championship in 2005.

K-State said Weber is one of just 10 Divison I coaches to take three schools to the Sweet 16.

According to officials, Weber’s contract will be honored by K-State Athletics and a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. It said there is no set timeline to make a hire and there will be no word on the search or candidates until the announcement of the 25th coach in school history.

On Wednesday night, after the ‘Cats loss to West Virginia, Weber took the podium to tell fans he would like to stay.

