Advertisement

Jayhawks power past Huggins-less Mountaineers, winning 87-63

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) and West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) battle for a...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) and West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks cruised past West Virginia, winning 87-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Kansas took little time to prove they were the more dominant squad. Roughly 10 minutes into the contest, Kansas had a 19-4 lead. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins disagreed with a non-call and argued with the officials.

Huggins was consequently given two technical fouls and the Mountaineers head coach was ejected from the contest with around 30 minutes in game time left.

The already struggling Mountaineers continue to flounder from that point and never was able to wrestle the lead from the Jayhawks. KU led this game from wire-to-wire.

Kansas had a handful of solid contributions in the victory. Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points. Point guard Dajuan Harris had an exceptional all-around game, scoring 6 points, dishing out 7 assists and forcing a pair of steals.

Christian Braun registered a double-double, scoring 11 points and hauling in 14 rebounds.

Kansas (26-6, 15-4 in Big 12) will face TCU in the conference tournament semifinals. The Horned Frogs climbed back from a 20-point deficit to beat No. 22 Texas 65-60.

That game will be played at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 11.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Grant Miller
Topeka man behind bars after alleged attempt to run over business owners in theft case
Additional snowfall 11am to tonight
Thursday forecast: Snow winds down this afternoon
Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Kansas teacher sues district over preferred pronouns policy

Latest News

Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
KU is just hours away from tip-off in the big 12 men's basketball tournament and more.
Morning Sports
KPZ: Washburn Rural vs Dodge City
KPZ (G): Washburn Rural 66, Dodge City 43
KPZ: Topeka High vs Blue Valley
KPZ (G): Topeka High 32, Blue Valley 33