Jayhawks power past Huggins-less Mountaineers, winning 87-63

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks cruised past West Virginia, winning 87-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Kansas took little time to prove they were the more dominant squad. Roughly 10 minutes into the contest, Kansas had a 19-4 lead. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins disagreed with a non-call and argued with the officials.

Huggins was consequently given two technical fouls and the Mountaineers head coach was ejected from the contest with around 30 minutes in game time left.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins just got ejected. There's about 30 minutes of game time left. What in the world. pic.twitter.com/ck6Nslydg4 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) March 10, 2022

The already struggling Mountaineers continue to flounder from that point and never was able to wrestle the lead from the Jayhawks. KU led this game from wire-to-wire.

Kansas had a handful of solid contributions in the victory. Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points. Point guard Dajuan Harris had an exceptional all-around game, scoring 6 points, dishing out 7 assists and forcing a pair of steals.

Christian Braun registered a double-double, scoring 11 points and hauling in 14 rebounds.

Kansas (26-6, 15-4 in Big 12) will face TCU in the conference tournament semifinals. The Horned Frogs climbed back from a 20-point deficit to beat No. 22 Texas 65-60.

That game will be played at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 11.

