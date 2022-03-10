Advertisement

Janet Stanek confirmed as KDHE secretary

Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department...
Governor Laura Kelly has announced Janet Stanek as the new Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Wednesday officially confirmed Janet Stanek as secretary for the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment in a 32-5 vote.

“I have been impressed with the work of the KDHE team, particularly in leading the state’s response to the pandemic,” Stanek said. “I look forward to continue to work with the entire team and our stakeholders throughout the State to build on their outstanding work as we move out of the pandemic and into the future.”

During her confirmation hearing, some conservative committee members questioned Stanek’s support for CDC guidance and statements that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe.

Stanek previously was an administrator for Stormont vail health in Topeka, and has served as the acting KDHE secretary since November.

