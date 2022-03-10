Governor orders state offices in Shawnee Co. closed ahead of snowstorm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State offices in Shawnee Co. will be closed Thursday as a winter storm is expected to move through the area.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the move Wednesday night. Employees who are able to work remotely are directed to do so.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, precipitation, and snow, we are closing state office buildings in Shawnee County on Thursday and directing employees to work from home,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Please stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

The declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who work in offices located in Shawnee County. It does not include the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, or the Legislature.

The Kansas Judicial Center announced it also will close Thursday. Court staff will work remotely to maintain operations, including receiving and processing electronically filed court documents.

Individual judicial chambers may make their own decisions on whether to stay open. People are urged to call ahead. People impacted by any rescheduling that is necessary because of the closure will be notified of new times and dates.

The state offices are added to a growing list of closings Wednesday night with several inches of snow expected to begin falling after midnight. The City of Topeka offices; Topeka, Auburn Washburn, and Seaman Schools; Washburn University; University of Kansas; and Kansas State University are among other entities closing and altering schedules.

