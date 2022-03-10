Advertisement

German man accused of stalking Saline County woman

The Saline County Sheriff says Falk Meier-Berndt, 22, of Hanover, Germany, was arrested after a...
The Saline County Sheriff says Falk Meier-Berndt, 22, of Hanover, Germany, was arrested after a woman accused him of coming to her job and threatening to kill her boyfriend.(Saline County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 22-year-old man from Hanover, Germany has been charged with stalking and threatening an 18-year-old from Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said his office took a report from the victim’s dad. He told them that his daughter had been friends with someone online from Germany and that he’d had shown up at her job in Salina. The sheriff’s office suggested they file a PFA.

While reading the PFA, the sheriff’s office decided action needed to be taken. In the document, the woman said Falk Meier-Berndt threatened to kill her boyfriend and had talked about taking her back to Germany so they could have children together. He also mentioned to her that he went to her church looking for her, according to the sheriff.

Berndt was arrested and booked in the Saline County Jail. He’s accused of criminal threat, stalking and harassment by telecommunications device.

