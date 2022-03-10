Advertisement

Troy man loses life after UTV slides into river

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-March UTV accident has claimed the life of a man from Troy.

Details surrounding a fatal UTV accident in Doniphan Co. that caused the death of a Troy man have been released by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP says on March 3, officials were called to the area of Eminence and 200th Rd. west of Troy.

According to KHP reports, William “Bill” Foster, 79, had his UTV in reverse to unload brush along the side of the riverbank. However, the UTV overturned into Wolf River.

The report also states that Foster was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Grant Miller
Topeka man behind bars after alleged attempt to run over business owners in theft case
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas AG files motions in Wyandotte Co. to dismiss challenges of redistricting map
Authorities working to identify body found in Jefferson County
Manhattan Fire crews battle a completely involved house fire early Wed. morning on Farmingdale...
Fire in Manhattan fully engulfs two-story home

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Fire crews help the driver of a tanker hauling tons of carbon after the truck slid off...
No injuries reported after tanker hauling tons of carbon slides off snow-packed Carlson Rd.
Bruce Weber's final media conference
Bruce Weber addresses media following loss to West Virginia
Eric Horch
Man "naked and on fire" shows up to Topeka gas station Wed. night