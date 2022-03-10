Troy man loses life after UTV slides into river

DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-March UTV accident has claimed the life of a man from Troy.

Details surrounding a fatal UTV accident in Doniphan Co. that caused the death of a Troy man have been released by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP says on March 3, officials were called to the area of Eminence and 200th Rd. west of Troy.

According to KHP reports, William “Bill” Foster, 79, had his UTV in reverse to unload brush along the side of the riverbank. However, the UTV overturned into Wolf River.

The report also states that Foster was not wearing a helmet.

