Cost of finding next Topeka City Manager: Key Staffing price tag

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Key Staffing, also known as Kansas Personnel Services, is the lead candidate to perform a search for Topeka’s next City Manager.

The firm has been active since 1989 and has worked with government organizations including the City of Topeka; Shawnee, Riley and Johnson counties; and the State of Kansas.

According to a proposal the firm submitted to the city, the company’s leaders have worked on committees and boards that work with Topeka city leaders.

Key’s leaders declined to speak on camera until the procurement process is complete.

A city spokesperson said the procurement process involves first securing authorization to negotiate with a specific Request for Proposal (RFP) respondent. Once this takes place, contract negotiations can begin.

The Governing Body authorized on Tuesday night for contract negotiations to begin with Kansas Professional Services, Inc. The negotiations are ongoing.

The city has not finalized its agreement with Key Staffing.

The proposal includes three factors shaping what the firm will be paid.

First, the firm will receive a search fee that may range between 30 and 35 percent of the first year pay of the new City Manager.

Key will also charge a flat fee of $45,000 plus expenses.

The flat fee is broken into three payments: a first payment of $15,000 when the search begins, the second when a first interview for any candidate is scheduled and the final payment on the candidate’s start date.

If the new City Manager leaves voluntarily or is let go with cause within 90 days of hire, Key will do a replacement search for the cost of expenses.

The city said officials are negotiating with the company on specifics of the recruiting process and the scope of their work.

The particulars of the search process will be finalized once key begins with city staff and the city council.

Interim City Manager Bill Cochran intends to bring the final contract between the City and Key Staffing to the city council for their approval within the next few weeks.

