Brown County Cub Scouts tour the Sheriff’s Office

HIAWATHA (WIBW) -- Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has always looked our for the people in his county, and keeps 13 News in the loop of things going on around Hiawatha, so we can let everyone know. And one thing he wants us to know for our Good Kids segment, is that his Undersheriff Brian Guilliams had to the honor of presenting several Cub Scouts with their Elective Belt Loop for Hometown Heroes at the Sheriff’s Office.

The scouts also were able to tour parts of the facility with their scout leader Jeremy Umland. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, Jail and Dispatch areas were not able to been toured. During the presentation, the scouts also got to meet the county’s newest K-9 Officer Fee and his partner Carla. Carla is a female black lab who will utilized for drug detection, tracking and as a compassion animal. Undersheriff Guilliams said “the scouts were awesome kids and we enjoyed showing them the facility and answering their questions.”

We echo that sentiment in honoring our Brown County Cub Scouts as Good Kids for this week in March!

