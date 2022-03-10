Animatronic dinosaurs ready for Topeka Zoo’s debut of “Dinosaurs Alive”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Dino Days at the Topeka Zoo kicks off its “Dinosaurs Alive” exhibit on Thursday, March 10.

The exhibit features 2 dozen full-sized dinosaurs complete with animatronics and sounds of the dinosaurs. According to the Zoo, there will also be a camp museum and a chance for others to explore and dig up fossils at a dig site.

The Zoo mentioned that Don Lessem, the exhibit’s creator, was a writer for more than 50 books about dinosaurs and worked on the original Jurassic Park movie. 13 NEWS spoke with Lessem about the exhibit and what it could mean for kids.

“For me, it is about the kid’s reactions,” said Lessem. “What I love to see is how in awe they are. I want to teach kids all about dinosaurs, but you cannot teach that sense of wonder. Once they get it, I mean, that encourages them to go all over the place with science.”

The “Dinosaurs Alive” exhibit will open Thursday, March 10, during the Zoo’s regular hours. While the official ribbon cutting has been postponed until Friday, March 11, due to the weather. The zoo exhibit will be open until June 30.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Dinosaurs Alive! Created by Dino Don, Inc,” says Brendan Wiley, Zoo CEO. “The experience spreads throughout the entire zoo and will ignite the imaginations of young and old who see it. This community-wide event will be remembered for years to come. You don’t want to miss it.”

Topeka’s “Dino Days” also features other venues, including “Sue the T-Rex” experience at the Overland Station and “Tiny Titans” at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

To purchase tickets for the Zoo’s exhibit just go to the Topeka Zoo website. To purchase or learn more about the combination tickets for all the “Dino Days” venues, click here.

