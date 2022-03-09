Woman injured in rear-end crash as car pulls over for emergency vehicle in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was injured after the car she was driving rear-ended another car after it had pulled over for an emergency vehicle Tuesday afternoon on a Salina street, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ohio and Nottingham streets, on the southeast side of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Impala was northbound on Ohio Street when the driver pulled to the right and stopped as an emergency vehicle approached with its lights activated.

A 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII failed to slow down and rear-ended the Chevrolet, the patrol said.

The driver of the Lincoln, identified as Lisa Marie Good, 44, of Salina, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Good was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Michael Hauser, 17, of Salina, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hauser was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their cars.

