White Lakes Mall demolition begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After weeks of abestos abatement and more than a year since an arson fire, demolition on the former White Lakes Mall began Tuesday.

KDL, Inc., the owner of the building, is paying for the entirety of the former mall’s demolition.

13 NEWS exclusively joined Interim Topeka City Manager Bill Cochran on the final walkthrough of the mall.

Cochran said it brings back many memories.

“This was the happenin’ place when I was a kid,” he recalled.

“My mom, church guild they used to set up craft shops, tables so as a kid it was always fun to run around the mall.”

Brian Lensing, a Commercial Real Estate Broker for KDL, said consumer interests have transformed since White Lakes’ prime.

“I’m not sure why it is, but people’s tastes and habits have changed People prefer to jump in and out shop in what we call a retail strip center.”

Tuesday, Cochran helped White Lakes move to the future by taking down the first swing at demolition by using a construction backhoe.

“It’s a really good feeling because there was a lot of work that went into it,” he said.

“We did a lot of planning, we did it right it did take longer than people hoped but when we finally got to where we’re at, it was done right.”

He hopes Topekans see tearing down as the start of building up a new chapter in the city’s history.

“We are moving forward in the city of Topeka and if we work together and we have all the community partners come together we can make a lot of great things happen,” he said.

“I hope the message people understand is Topeka’s moving forward and this oughta be an iconic step for that.”

Demolition is expected to take four months.

