Wednesday forecast: Snow storm tomorrow, prepare today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A snow storm is likely starting tonight and lasting into Thursday night. This will also come with January like temperatures with wind chills in the single digits (both above and below zero) and teens starting tonight and lasting through Saturday morning although 20s are possible Friday afternoon.

With the high sun angle and warmer weather this weekend into next week, the snow isn’t expected to last long with a lot of melting taking place. Highs have been adjusted slightly cooler due to the snow pack compared to if there wasn’t any snow so highs may have to be adjusted it highs get warmer than the current forecast indicates. Bottom line above average temperatures are expected starting Sunday.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 32 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 30s near the Nebraska border with mid-upper 40s along I-35. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Some light snow before 11pm but the heavier snow starts to move in and overspread northeast KS from northwest to southeast after 11pm. The main uncertainty is how far south the snow will get but medium to high confidence of 1-3″ by sunrise along and north of I-70. Lows in the mid 20s Winds NE 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Snow is likely in the morning, winding down from northwest to southeast after 12pm. Highs may be able to get up to 30° for some areas however most spots will be in the 20s for much of the day. Winds NE 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Snow continues for areas along and south of I-70 Thursday night with the accumulating snow gone by sunrise Friday but there will still likely be impacts and snow covered roads in the morning. When it’s all said and done most spots will end up in the 2-6″ range however there will of course be exceptions with some areas getting a few inches more and while there will be some spots that get less, there is a higher probability that if an area is outside of the range it’ll be more.

Subject to change, keep checking back for updates (WIBW)

Friday will be generally cloudy with late day sun possible with highs in the 30s. With the snow and clear skies Friday night this will lead to single digits to begin the weekend however with sunny skies highs will get back in the 30s, possibly low 40s. Much warmer for Sunday with highs in the 50s.

There will be a couple weak cold fronts next week however none that will be producing precipitation just fronts that will keep us from warming as much as we could. We’re monitoring a chance of precipitation (likely rain) toward the end of the week.

Taking Action:

Prepare for winter like weather to end the week with snow and cold temperatures. Keep checking back for updates on the snowfall forecast, it is still subject to change as this is a tricky forecast trying to pinpoint where the heaviest snow band will occur. Roads will be hazardous all day tomorrow through Friday morning. Don’t be surprised if there are several closings both days. Warmer weather returns this weekend and continues next week.

