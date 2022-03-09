USDA opens grants for underserved and veteran farmers, ranchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funding for underserved and veteran farmers and ranchers has been made available to Kansans from the USDA.

On Wednesday, March 9, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says about $35 million has been made available to community-based and nonprofit organizations, higher education institutions, and tribal entities to help historically underserved and veteran farmers and ranchers own and operate successful farms.

The USDA said funding has been made available through its Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program. It said the 2501 Program is given through the Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

“It has always been hard for the beginning farmer, the young farmer, the specialty crop grower to access and make use of USDA programs—and even more so for farmers of color who were denied access because of historical discrimination in farm programs,” said OPPE Director Lisa Ramirez. “2501 funding helps historically underserved groups more fully access and participate in USDA programs and services.”

For over three decades, and in partnership with nationwide organizations, the Department said the 2501 Program has helped reach historically underserved farmers and ranchers who have experienced barriers to service because of their race or ethnicity. It said the 2014 Farm Bill expanded the program to include assistance to veteran farmers and ranchers.

The USDA said the 2018 Farm Bill increased mandatory funding for the program through the fiscal year 2023. With 2501 funding, it said organizations conduct education, training, farming demonstrations and conferences on farming and agribusiness, as well as increase access to its programs and services.

Since 2010, the USDA said the 2501 program has awarded 563 grants totaling over $158 million. Among recent grantees, it said the Kodiak Archipelago Leadership Institute received a 2501 grant to help establish a regional network of Alaska Native farmers in support of economic development and regional food security.

Additionally, the USDA said Georgia-based Stag Vets, Inc., conducted institutes to train veterans and other students for careers in sustainable food production with the grant.

The Department said eligible 2501 Program applicants include not-for-profit organizations, community-based organizations and a range of higher education institutions serving African American, Native American, Alaska Native, Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

