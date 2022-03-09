After ‘years of advocating,’ officials see two new stop signs added to NOTO intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new stop signs have been added to an intersection near the north end of the North Topeka Arts District.

The stop signs have been added to Gordon Street on both side of N. Kansas Avenue.

The intersection of Gordon and N. Kansas Avenue previously had stop signs only for north- and southbound traffic on N. Kansas Avenue, with Gordon being a through street at that location.

With the addition of the new stop signs for both east- and westbound traffic on Gordon, all motorists will be required to stop at the intersection.

Orange flags have been added to the stop signs to warn motorists of the new arrangement.

NOTO officials said the intersection had been the site of numerous crashes and “near-misses” under the previous arrangement of only N. Kansas Avenue traffic being required to stop.

The change to an all-way stop for all directions of traffic also should increase safety for pedestrians, especially during busy periods in NOTO such as the First Friday Art Walk, officials said.

The addition of the two new stop signs comes after “years of advocating for better traffic control,” said dThomas Underwood, executive director of the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District.

“The traffic at this intersection can be best described as chaotic,” Underwood said in a news release. “There have been so many accidents and many more near-misses of both vehicles and pedestrians.

“We have been advocating for better traffic control for years.

Underwood said the stop signs were added after support of City Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala.

Underwood said the area near Gordon and N. Kansas Avenue has changed significantly the past few years with more pedestrians visiting NOTO businesses and attending events at Redbud Park.

People who commonly travel in the area are cautioned to pay attention to new signage, Underwood said.

“People are creatures of habit and it will likely take some time to get used to,” Underwood said, “but we are relieved to have some common sense traffic controls that will enhance the safety of everyone who lives, works, and plays in the area.”

