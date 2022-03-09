Two-car crash ties up traffic Wednesday morning at busy south Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash Wednesday morning tied up traffic but resulted in no reports of injuries at a busy south Topeka intersection.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at 29th and S. Kansas Avenue.

Police at the scene said a white Pontiac Grand Prix and a silver Honda Accord collided at that location.

The Pontiac had heavy front-end damage while the Honda had damage to its driver’s side.

Police said both cars had children passengers, but all were properly restrained.

Northbound traffic on S. Kansas Avenue was diverted at 29th Street as crews cleared the scene.

Wreckers removed both vehicles from the scene and traffic was allowed to resume in all directions by around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.