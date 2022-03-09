Advertisement

Tulip Time event dates have been set

(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation has set the 2022 Jerold Binkley Tulip Time for April 8-24.

Thousands of multi-colored tulips will be featured at three gardens: Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town/ Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, Doran Rock Garden, and surrounding areas in Gage Park.

According to Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec., along with the self-guided tours there will be two events; Tulips at Twilight and the Tulip Time Festival.

Parks and Rec. claims that Tulips at Twilight will feature lighted displays illuminated by candles, with 15-ft tall flowers, mushrooms tall enough for others to walk under, rivers of blue lights, and floating lanterns in the Asian garden. The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 8-24. Admission will be a $5 donation, while children 5 and under can be admitted for free.

While the Tulip Time Festival is set for April 23 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Lake Shawnee’s Ted Ensley Gardens, where there will be live musical performances and vendors.

Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec. said that Tulip Time first started about 30 years ago in the home gardens of Jerold and Joan Binkley, but grew bigger when Mr. Binkley wanted to create the Tulip Time event.

Tulip Time was then named after the founder, Jerold Binkley, following his passing in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terell Gibbons, a 5th Grader at Jardine Elementary was killed Sunday in a crash in Lyon Co.
Jardine 5th grader, mother die in Lyon Co. accident
David Allen Brookens II
Man accused of stealing dozens of Downtown Topeka parking meters
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, lower right, and teammates celebrate after defeating Texas in...
Big 12 unveils Conference Tournament Bracket
One taken to the hospital after car collides with firetruck
Slick roads cause car to slide into fire truck near Topeka
Generic car crash
One taken to hospital after crash early Monday west of Topeka

Latest News

2019 Lawrence tornado survivor shares his story
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment
police lights
Police: 1 Joplin, Mo. officer, suspect dead after shooting, 2 officers wounded