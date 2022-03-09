Tulip Time event dates have been set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation has set the 2022 Jerold Binkley Tulip Time for April 8-24.

Thousands of multi-colored tulips will be featured at three gardens: Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town/ Ward-Meade Botanical Garden, Doran Rock Garden, and surrounding areas in Gage Park.

According to Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec., along with the self-guided tours there will be two events; Tulips at Twilight and the Tulip Time Festival.

Parks and Rec. claims that Tulips at Twilight will feature lighted displays illuminated by candles, with 15-ft tall flowers, mushrooms tall enough for others to walk under, rivers of blue lights, and floating lanterns in the Asian garden. The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 8-24. Admission will be a $5 donation, while children 5 and under can be admitted for free.

While the Tulip Time Festival is set for April 23 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Lake Shawnee’s Ted Ensley Gardens, where there will be live musical performances and vendors.

Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec. said that Tulip Time first started about 30 years ago in the home gardens of Jerold and Joan Binkley, but grew bigger when Mr. Binkley wanted to create the Tulip Time event.

Tulip Time was then named after the founder, Jerold Binkley, following his passing in 2019.

