Topeka Public Schools unites remembering a fifth-grader who died in a car crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is uniting to remember a fifth-grader who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Terrell Gibbons and his mother died Sunday in a car wreck.

His classmates at Jardine Elementary School are healing together by keeping his legacy alive.

Jardine fifth grade teacher Brittany Vale says receiving the news of one of her students had died wasn’t easy.

“I was just shocked. My first automatic concern was how are they going handle it?” Vale emphasized. “My kids have such a strong community together that I knew that it was going to be so hard on them and I knew that I needed to be strong for them.”

Vale says her students wanted to remember Terrell in a positive way, “they had they came up with the idea that they wanted everybody to wear red because that was his favorite color,” she said.

But students at Jardine did more than just wear red in memory of Terrell.

“I have one of my kids that yesterday draw a sketch of him and that’s how she kind of processed it,” Vale explained. “Yesterday, they all built this huge Minecraft world dedicated to him and they had his name everywhere on it they had they created his own basketball court there and just things like that that I think that they’re using to help them process.”

“He loved basketball, he loved football, like he wanted to be a professional basketball, professional football player it’s all he talked about,” Vale continued. “Every time we’re in the hallway he does this little move, and he’d do an air shot and so now every time we’re in the hallway all my kids just walk in and altogether doing a shot for him.”

There are many things about Terrell no one will forget.

“He came in and always had the brightest smile on his face and I always remember having to comment pull your mask up, I love seeing your face but you got to pull your mask up,” Vale said.

Vale says the district and community have joined in supporting students and staff, “his memory is being, I feel like served in a really positive light right now and it’s really helping my kids and feel like they’re doing something,” she said.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Jardine Elementary Principal, Angela Pomeroy said. “I just think we’re in a difficult time in society right now and so I think that just also spreading that message of love you know whether it’s for their friend or anything you know love can heal anything.”

Vale says Terrell will never be forgotten, “I feel blessed to have been able to know him for as long as I did.”

Topeka Public Schools says it continues to provide counseling services for students and staff who may need it during this time.

Terrell’s funeral is set for Friday, March 18th.

