Topeka man behind bars after alleged attempt to run over business owners in theft case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to run over the owners of a business he tried to rob.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, March 9, deputies arrested a 24-year-old man for aggravated battery and theft after he allegedly stole from a business in the 1000 block of SE 45th St. that morning.

Just before 8:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said dispatch caught a 911 call reporting a suspicious person had been taking items from a business in the 1000 block of SE 45th St.

Deputies said the business owners were also on the scene and tried to detain the man. However, the suspect got into a vehicle and drove it towards the business owners, hitting them.

Deputies said when they responded they arrested Colton G. Miller, 24, of Topeka, who was still at the scene. No serious injuries were reported from the business owners.

Miller was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery, theft and criminal damage to property.

