Topeka City Council select local firm to assist in City Manager recruitment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council took their next step in recruiting the next city manager.

Topeka City Council voted to give Interim City Manager, Bill Cochran, the go-ahead to begin negotiating with their selected firm that will help them with the recruitment process.

Four firms applied to help the city with the recruitment process for a new City Manager.

After discussion Tuesday night, the council decided to go with the only local firm among them.

“We want somebody that’s invested in Topeka, that’s going to help us find someone that’s invested in Topeka,” said Interim City Manager, Bill Cochran. “When you engage with a firm that’s out of state or wherever, it’ll take about four to five weeks to get them up to speed and to get them to understand the city, what you’re looking for, and all of this other stuff. If we have people from the city of Topeka, you don’t have to do that five-week process.”

Cochran will now enter conversations with Kansas Professional Services, located in Topeka, to begin negotiations and start developing a plan.

“Once that process is kind of outlined then we’ll bring that back to the governing body and say ‘hey this is what we kind of worked out here’s the process’ and seek their input and see if they like that process.” They might add, delete, and then develop that final process to move forward and start looking for a city manager.”

The Interim City Manager says though this decision will speed up the process, he doesn’t want it to move too fast.

“We want to do it methodically, we want to do it right, we want to pick the right candidate,” said Cochran. “The hope here is that we want to try and identify someone local who is invested in Topeka Shawnee County and when we get them on board, the longevity is going to be three to five years.”

Cochran says the city will contact the firm first thing tomorrow morning.

He says he hopes to have something to bring back to council next week.

